Family Tent Tipi 12-Person Grey and Orange Waterproof

This family tent with a modern look protects you from the unpleasant weather and provides a comfortable place for anywhere adventures. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. The taped seams effectively prevent rainwater infiltration, while the heavy-duty ground sheet helps maintain a dry and comfortable interior. Convenient electrical cord access: The E-Port allows you to easily connect an extension cord from an external power source to your tent. Extra storage space: The storage pocket is convenient for keeping your phone, keys, or other small items organised and easily accessible. Good ventilation & mosquito protection: The mesh walls not only offer excellent ventilation but also effectively keep insects at bay, ensuring a comfortable and bug-free experience for users. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Grey and orange . Material: 185T polyester with PU coating . Mesh material: 68D polyester . Tent dimensions: 600 x 600 x 350 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 64 x 26 x 26 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping capacity: 12 persons . Tent type: Family tent, camping tent, tipi tent, teepee tent . Weight: 11.8 kg . Shape: Tipi . Number of bedroom: 1 . Number of door: 1 . With double zippered access . With E-Port . With 3 storage pockets . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Carry bag