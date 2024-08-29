Fishing Tent 4-Person Brown Quick Release

This fishing tent is perfect for creating some shade and protection from the sun's harmful UV rays when fishing. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. The taped seams effectively prevent rainwater infiltration, while the heavy-duty ground sheet helps maintain a dry and comfortable interior. Quick-release system: Set up the tent effortlessly with the quick-release system! Lay the tent down, extend the pre-assembled poles until they lock into place, and you're all set!Easy access: The zippered door allows for easy access. You can roll it up and secure it with the door toggles. It also promotes airflow and provides ample natural light. Convenient electrical cord access: The E-port allows you to easily connect an extension cord from an external power source to your tent. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: 190T Polyester with PU coating . Overall dimensions: 262 x 254 x 172 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 89 x 18 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping capacity: 4 persons . Weight: 3.85 kg . Tent type: Fishing tent, camping tent . Number of bedroom: 1 . Number of door: 1 . Quick-release system . With double zippered access . With E-port . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Carry bag