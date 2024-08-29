Camping Tarp Green 500x294 cm Waterproof

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This camping tarp is an irreplaceable companion for your outdoor and trekking tours. All-round waterproof design: This camping tarp, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. Multi-functional: This tarp is versatile. It can serve as a camping tarp or a ground sheet, thanks to the grommets at each corner. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent tarp and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: 185T polyester with PU coating . Size: 500 x 294 cm (L x W) . Packing dimensions: 33 x 12.5 x 12.5 cm (L x W x H) . Weight: 2.3 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Camping Tarp . 1 x Carry bag

