Camping Tent 4-Person Green Quick Release

This camping tent with a modern look protects you from the unpleasant weather and provides a comfortable place for anywhere adventures. All-round waterproof design: This camping tent, made from polyester with a PU coating, is waterproof and wind resistant. The taped seams effectively prevent rainwater infiltration, while the heavy-duty ground sheet helps maintain a dry and comfortable interior. Quick-release system: Set up the tent effortlessly with the quick-release system! Lay the tent down, extend the pre-assembled poles until they lock into place, and you're all set!Good ventilation & mosquito protection: The mesh walls not only offer excellent ventilation but also effectively keep insects at bay, ensuring a comfortable and bug-free experience for users. Convenient electrical cord access: The E-port allows you to easily connect an extension cord from an external power source to your tent. Lightweight and portable: The foldable and lightweight design allows you to easily pack the tent and store it in the included carry bag for easy transport. Warning:Keep all flame and heat sources away from this product fabric. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: 190T Polyester with PU coating . Overall dimensions: 260 x 200 x 160 cm (L x W x H) . Packing dimensions: 86 x 16 x 16 cm (L x W x H) . Sleeping capacity: 4 persons . Weight: 3.25 kg . Tent type: Camping tent . Shape: Dome . Number of bedroom: 1 . Number of door: 2 . With double zippered access . Quick-release system . With E-port . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Tent . 1 x Carry bag