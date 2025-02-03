Tefal Loft Kettle & Toaster Set

No matter how you like your tea (and toast) the Loft range will deliver. Designed with the discerning in mind, this toaster, kettle combo comes with a precision spout and x7 browining functions.

These British inspired designs look great in any kitchen. So, less nitpicking. More delicious breakfast.

Tefal Loft 1.7L Kettle

1.7L water capacity.

Precision spout.

Removable lid for easy refilling.

Removable filter keeps kettle clean.

Tefal Loft 4 Slot Toaster

Wider slots for thick toast and bagels.

7x browning settings, for perfect results everytime.

Removable crumb trays.

Stop, defrost & re-heat settings.