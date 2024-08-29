TP Rapide Roped Swing Seat

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

An inNovative swing seat that will fit most swing frames.

Swing high and fast on the TP Rapide Roped seat. ErgoNomically designed for maximum comfort. Featuring easy adjust, durable traditional rope giving a super soft feel for small hands. Easy to clean, you can sit the seat upright when Not in use to prevent it catching rainwater. Generously sized seat. Made from robust plastic with grip surface finish. Traditional rope swing An inNovative swing seat that will fit most swing frames. For domestic use only. 3 years+ Dimensions:16cm x 42 cm Guarantee - 1 year

