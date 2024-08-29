Marketplace.
Hozelock 2691 Multi Plus Spray Gun (Metal)

Hozelock 2691 Multi Plus Spray Gun (Metal)

The Hozelock 2691 Multi Plus Spray Gun has a powder coated die cast metal body for increased durability and a comfortable, soft touch ergonomic handle. It also features a lockable on/off trigger that controls water flow. Eight spray patterns: Powerful Jet for cleaning, Fast Fill for filling up buckets and watering cans, Angled for producing a flat spray, Fine Mist for seedlings, High Definition Rose for gentle watering, Fan Spray for rinsing soap off cars, Aerated for producing a soft flow of water that is gentle enough to not disrupt your flower bed, and Cone for covering wide areas fast that is gentle enough to protect delicate and new flowers. Comes with a two year guarantee.

