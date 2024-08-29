If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The Hozelock 2694 Multi Spray Gun Pro combines an ultra tough zinc alloy body with comfortable soft touch ergonomics and a range of genuinely useful, class leading spray patterns. It has a locking trigger and separate flow control. Seven spray patterns: Powerful Jet for cleaning, Fast Fill for filling up buckets and watering cans, Fine Mist for seedlings, High Definition Rose for gentle watering, Fan Spray for rinsing soap off cars, Aerated for producing a soft flow of water that is gentle enough to not disrupt your flower bed, and Cone for covering wide areas fast that is gentle enough to protect delicate and new flowers.

