3 Piece Bistro Set for Children Solid Eucalyptus Wood

This elegant yet chic wooden bistro set for children will definitely be a great choice for al fresco dining in the garden or on the patio. The folding dining set is made of solid eucalyptus wood, enabling it weather repellent and long-continued. Meanwhile, the oil-finished surface is also easy to clean with a damp cloth. Thanks to its foldable design, the outdoor furniture set is easy for storage and transportation. Delivery includes 1 table and 2 chairs. Warning: Please pay attention to the small size of this furniture. It is designed for children, not for adult persons. Important information - Material: Solid eucalyptus wood with an oil finish . Table dimensions: 40 x 40 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 32 x 38 x 57.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 25 cm . Seat height from the ground: 29.5 cm . Weather resistant . Foldable for easy storage and transportation . Delivery includes 1 table and 2 chairs