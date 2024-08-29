3 Piece Bistro Set Steel Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This vintage bistro set will add a classic touch to any dinner. Our steel balcony set will become the focal point of your garden, balcony or patio. The bistro set is made of powder-coated steel, which is weather-resistant and highly durable. The fancy hand-painted decorations and the rusted finish will make the dining set stand out in any garden or on any patio or balcony. The classic garden furniture set is very easy to clean with a damp cloth. The chairs can be easily folded to save space when not in use. Delivery includes 1 table and 2 folding chairs. Important information - Colour: Grey with hand-painted details . Material: Powder-coated steel . Table size: 60 x 76 cm (Diameter x H) . Chair size: 38.5 x 52 x 92.5 cm (W x D x H) . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes: 1 x round table, 2 x folding chair

This vintage bistro set will add a classic touch to any dinner. Our steel balcony set will become the focal point of your garden, balcony or patio. The bistro set is made of powder-coated steel, which is weather-resistant and highly durable. The fancy hand-painted decorations and the rusted finish will make the dining set stand out in any garden or on any patio or balcony. The classic garden furniture set is very easy to clean with a damp cloth. The chairs can be easily folded to save space when not in use. Delivery includes 1 table and 2 folding chairs. Important information - Colour: Grey with hand-painted details . Material: Powder-coated steel . Table size: 60 x 76 cm (Diameter x H) . Chair size: 38.5 x 52 x 92.5 cm (W x D x H) . Easy to assemble . Delivery includes: 1 x round table, 2 x folding chair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.