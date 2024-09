EKO Pedal Bin Essential 20+9 L Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The black 29 L Essential step bin from EKO is a stylish rectangular waste bin made of brushed stainless steel with fingerprint proof coating and plastic lid. It is equipped with a soft closing lid and two plastic inner buckets for separating waste of 20 L, respectively 9 L. The stay-open function locks the lid for easy cleaning of the rubbish bin or changing the waste bag. It is an ideal waste containment solution for any modern kitchen. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Brushed stainless steel and plastic . Dimensions: 46,2 x 38,8 x 41,1 cm (W x D x H) . Total capacity: 29 L (20 L + 9 L) . 2 removable plastic inner bins . Fingerprint-proof coating . Soft-close mechanism . Stay-open function

The black 29 L Essential step bin from EKO is a stylish rectangular waste bin made of brushed stainless steel with fingerprint proof coating and plastic lid. It is equipped with a soft closing lid and two plastic inner buckets for separating waste of 20 L, respectively 9 L. The stay-open function locks the lid for easy cleaning of the rubbish bin or changing the waste bag. It is an ideal waste containment solution for any modern kitchen. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Brushed stainless steel and plastic . Dimensions: 46,2 x 38,8 x 41,1 cm (W x D x H) . Total capacity: 29 L (20 L + 9 L) . 2 removable plastic inner bins . Fingerprint-proof coating . Soft-close mechanism . Stay-open function

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.