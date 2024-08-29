Marketplace.
image 1 of Stackable Waste Bins with Lids 3 pcs Black PP 120 L
image 1 of Stackable Waste Bins with Lids 3 pcs Black PP 120 Limage 2 of Stackable Waste Bins with Lids 3 pcs Black PP 120 Limage 3 of Stackable Waste Bins with Lids 3 pcs Black PP 120 Limage 4 of Stackable Waste Bins with Lids 3 pcs Black PP 120 Limage 5 of Stackable Waste Bins with Lids 3 pcs Black PP 120 L

Stackable Waste Bins with Lids 3 pcs Black PP 120 L

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£98.99

£98.99/each

Stackable Waste Bins with Lids 3 pcs Black PP 120 L
Use these stackable waste bins to make your places clean and tidy! Practical material: The recycling bin is made of polypropylene. Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic that is also one of the most used materials in outdoor furniture. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Stackable function: The stackable design of the waste bin saves room space. Lid design: The lid of the garbage can is detachable, allowing for easy and quick cleaning. Besides, the coloured lid helps you to do specific waste sorting easily. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Polypropylene (PP) . Dimensions (each): 43.5 x 31 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Total capacity: 120 L (40 L x 3) . Delivery contains: . 3 x Stackable waste bin

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here