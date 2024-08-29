Marketplace.
image 1 of EKO Pedal Bin Rejoice 2x30 L Matte Silver
image 1 of EKO Pedal Bin Rejoice 2x30 L Matte Silverimage 2 of EKO Pedal Bin Rejoice 2x30 L Matte Silverimage 3 of EKO Pedal Bin Rejoice 2x30 L Matte Silverimage 4 of EKO Pedal Bin Rejoice 2x30 L Matte Silverimage 5 of EKO Pedal Bin Rejoice 2x30 L Matte Silver

EKO Pedal Bin Rejoice 2x30 L Matte Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£218.99

£218.99/each

EKO Pedal Bin Rejoice 2x30 L Matte Silver
The matte silver Rejoice step bin from EKO is a rubbish bin with two 30 L plastic inner buckets. These EKO recycling pedal bins are made for perfect functionality in a beautiful shape. The waste bin is made of brushed stainless steel with a plastic lid, and an ingenious fingerprint proof coating. It is an ideal waste containment solution for any modern kitchen. It is equipped with a silent closing lid and stay-open function. Important information - Colour: Matte silver . Material: Brushed stainless steel and plastic . Dimensions: 45,9 x 49,5 x 63,6 cm (W x D x H) . Total capacity: 60 L (2x30 L) . 2 x 30 L removable plastic inner bins . Tuck-away bag hiding system . Fingerprint-proof coating . Soft-close mechanism . Stay-open function . Non-skid rubber feet

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here