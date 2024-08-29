Marketplace.
image 1 of Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steel
image 1 of Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steelimage 2 of Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steelimage 3 of Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steelimage 4 of Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steelimage 5 of Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steel

Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steel
Get rid of everyday trash and keep your space neat and clean with this pedal dustbin. Made of the stainless steel, this bin is dirt-repellent and easy to maintain. This bin fits your current decoration and your devices very well thanks to its clean, minimalist appearance. The bucket features a soft-closing lid with a manual foot lever and you can use it conveniently and without hands every day of the week. The robust plastic inner bucket can be easily removed for easy waste emptying. The lidded design ensures the trash stays concealed. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Stainless steel, ABS, PP . Dimensions: 31 x 31.5 x 71 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 30 L . Odor proof . Rust resistant and fingerprint proof . Pedal operated lid . Sturdy inner bucket . Removable inner barrel and ashtray for easy emptying . Assembly required: No

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here