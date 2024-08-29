Dustbin with Pedal Anti-fingerprint 30L Grey Stainless Steel

Get rid of everyday trash and keep your space neat and clean with this pedal dustbin. Made of the stainless steel, this bin is dirt-repellent and easy to maintain. This bin fits your current decoration and your devices very well thanks to its clean, minimalist appearance. The bucket features a soft-closing lid with a manual foot lever and you can use it conveniently and without hands every day of the week. The robust plastic inner bucket can be easily removed for easy waste emptying. The lidded design ensures the trash stays concealed. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Stainless steel, ABS, PP . Dimensions: 31 x 31.5 x 71 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 30 L . Odor proof . Rust resistant and fingerprint proof . Pedal operated lid . Sturdy inner bucket . Removable inner barrel and ashtray for easy emptying . Assembly required: No