EKO Pedal Bin EcoCasa 2x15 L Matte Silver

The matte silver 30 L EcoCasa step bin from EKO is a stylish rectangular waste bin made of brushed stainless steel with fingerprint proof coating and plastic lid handles. It is equipped with a soft closing lid and two 15 L plastic inner buckets for separating waste. The stay-open function locks the lid for easy cleaning of the rubbish bin or changing the waste bag. It is an ideal waste containment solution for any modern kitchen. Important information - Colour: Matte silver . Material: Brushed stainless steel and plastic . Dimensions: 40,4 x 32,1 x 49,2 cm (W x D x H) . Total capacity: 30 L (2x15 L) . 2 x 15 L removable plastic inner bins . Built-in plastic handles . Fingerprint-proof coating . Soft-close mechanism . Stay-open function

