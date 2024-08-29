Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 L

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This waste bin is an ideal solution for any kitchen. It can easily fit in kitchen cupboard to keep unwanted waste out of sight. It includes three separate bins, which makes re-cycling sorting a breeze. The bins are fully removable for thorough cleaning. In addition, the soft close mechanism protects your furniture and is safer for children. The lid and housing are made of quality ABS and plastic, which is corrosion free for durability. The pull-out bin is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: ABS, PP . Dimensions: 48 x 34.3 x 35.1 cm (L x W x H) . Total volume: 48 L . Bin capacity: 2 x 8 L + 15 L . Inner bin dimensions (8 L): 22.5 x 15 x 29.5 cm (L x W x H) . Inner bin dimensions (15 L): 31 x 22 x 29.5 cm (L x W x H) . Separate inside bins for sorting . Soft close steel rail . Fitted in kitchen cupboard . Assembly required: Yes

