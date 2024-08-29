Marketplace.
image 1 of Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 L
image 1 of Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 Limage 2 of Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 Limage 3 of Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 Limage 4 of Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 Limage 5 of Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 L

Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 L

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£116.99

£116.99/each

Kitchen Cupboard Pull-out Dustbin Soft-Close 48 L
This waste bin is an ideal solution for any kitchen. It can easily fit in kitchen cupboard to keep unwanted waste out of sight. It includes three separate bins, which makes re-cycling sorting a breeze. The bins are fully removable for thorough cleaning. In addition, the soft close mechanism protects your furniture and is safer for children. The lid and housing are made of quality ABS and plastic, which is corrosion free for durability. The pull-out bin is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: ABS, PP . Dimensions: 48 x 34.3 x 35.1 cm (L x W x H) . Total volume: 48 L . Bin capacity: 2 x 8 L + 15 L . Inner bin dimensions (8 L): 22.5 x 15 x 29.5 cm (L x W x H) . Inner bin dimensions (15 L): 31 x 22 x 29.5 cm (L x W x H) . Separate inside bins for sorting . Soft close steel rail . Fitted in kitchen cupboard . Assembly required: Yes

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here