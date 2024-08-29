Marketplace.
image 1 of Garden Waste Cabinet Grey and Black 68x40x85 cm PP
image 1 of Garden Waste Cabinet Grey and Black 68x40x85 cm PPimage 2 of Garden Waste Cabinet Grey and Black 68x40x85 cm PPimage 3 of Garden Waste Cabinet Grey and Black 68x40x85 cm PPimage 4 of Garden Waste Cabinet Grey and Black 68x40x85 cm PPimage 5 of Garden Waste Cabinet Grey and Black 68x40x85 cm PP

Garden Waste Cabinet Grey and Black 68x40x85 cm PP

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£125.99

£125.99/each

Garden Waste Cabinet Grey and Black 68x40x85 cm PP
This stylish, practical garden waste cabinet is a must-have for your outdoor living space. Made of PVC and 100% PP (Polypropylene), the trash bin is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Featuring 3 recycling waste bags, this rubbish bin allows for functional waste separation. The included shelf provides ample storage space to keep your essential items organised and within reach. Important information - Colour: Grey and black . Material: PVC, 100% PP (Polypropylene) . Dimensions: 68 x 40 x 85 cm (W x D x H) . Shelf size: 64 x 35 cm (W x D) . Net weight: 6.5 kg . Maximum load per shelf: 20 kg . With 1 shelf and 3 recycling waste bags . Assembly required: Yes . Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (not provided). . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here