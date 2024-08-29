Double Wheelie Bin Storage Solid Wood Pine

This wooden double wheelie bin storage keeps the waste bin in your garden out of sight and creates a beautiful and clean environment. Solid pine wood: The outdoor bin storage is made of solid pine wood for sturdiness and durability. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pinewood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Easy to use: The door and lid make it simple to put trash in and take it out. Also, the garden bin store has latches on the front to keep the doors closed tightly. Ventilation design: Made of wooden slats, the garden bin storage allows air to flow through, stopping bad smells in the bin. Extendable design: You can enlarge your bin shed to accommodate more bins by adding extra extensions. It's available for separate purchase at the store. Flexible door installation: The doors of the wheelie bin shed can be installed on the left or right according to your personal habits and convenience. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood (untreated) . Overall dimensions: 162 x 91.5 x 128.5 cm (W x D x H) . Each door designed with a latch . Assembly required: Yes