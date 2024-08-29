Gabion Wall for Garbage Bin 192x91x120 cm Galvanised Iron

This gabion wall for garbage bin is a great choice to contain your garbage bin in your garden or patio. Durable material: It is made of corrosion-resistant galvanised iron for stability and durability, and with a sturdy gabion wire diameter of 3,5 mm, the gabion wall will surely adorn your garden in every season. Stable construction: The gabion basket is designed to be filled with rocks or gravel for stable construction. Multifunctional design: This gabion can not only accommodate 2 bins, but its top is also suitable for growing flowers and plants, adding a bright decoration to your garden. Strengthened gabion hooks: Included strengthened gabion hooks connect the opposing wire panels tightly together so that the stone cage retaining wall can keep its shape even when filled with rock or other materials. Convenient use: After the assembly is complete, all you need to do is fill the gabion wall basket with stones for immediate use. It can be filled with natural materials such as concrete, sandstone and coloured stone. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. The stones are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised iron . Dimensions: 192 x 91 x 120 cm (L x W x H) . Mesh size: 5 x 10 cm (L x W) . Wire diameter: 3.5 mm