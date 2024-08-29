Wheelie Bin Storage Extension Black Solid Wood Pine

With this wooden extension, you can enlarge your wheelie bin storage to accommodate 2, 3, or 4 bins, depending on your requirements. Solid pine wood: This outdoor bin storage extension is made of solid pine wood for sturdiness and durability. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pinewood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Easy to use: The door and lid make it simple to put trash in and take it out. Also, the garden bin store extension has a lock on the front to keep the door closed tightly. Ventilation design: Made of wooden slats, the bin shed extension allows air to flow through, stopping bad smells in the bin. Good to know:You can easily add the extension to the bin shed. It's available for separate purchase at the store. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pine wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 78 x 91.5 x 128.5 cm (W x D x H) . Single door designed with lock . Assembly required: Yes