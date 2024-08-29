Tumbling Composter 60x58x74 cm 105 L Polypropylene

Reduce your garden and kitchen waste at any time of year with this tumbling composter and produce your own compost to use as an organic fertiliser for your plants. Durable material: The compost container is made of PP. Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic that is lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Sturdy legs: The metal legs of this compostable bin ensure sturdiness and stability. Tumbling design: The tumbling design of this waste composter increases mixing productivity. And with internal mixing bars that speed up the decomposition process, you can expect rich, fertile compost in just a few weeks!Excellent aeration: The compost tumbler features aeration holes to mix lots of oxygen into the compost. Easy usage: The efficient tumbler system is the simple way to get perfectly cooked compost without having to dig, turn, and mix by hand. All you have to do is open the easy-sliding door, add your scraps, and turn the handle every other day or so. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Plastic (100% Polypropylene), metal . Overall dimensions: 60 x 58 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 105 L . With Metal legs