Tumbling Composter 49.5x44.5x57 cm 50 L

Reduce your garden and kitchen waste at any time of year with this tumbling composter and produce your own compost to use as an organic fertiliser for your plants. Durable material: The compost container is made of PP. Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic that is lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Tumbling design: The tumbling design of this waste composter increases productivity while mixing. Also, the internal mixing bars speed up the decomposition process so that you can get rich, fertile compost in just a few weeks!Excellent aeration: The compost tumbler features aeration holes to mix lots of oxygen into the compost. Practical design: The composter lid with wide opening ensures easy access. Also, the special tray allows you to produce liquid compost, and a built-in handle lets you move the compostable bin around with less effort. Easy usage: The efficient tumbler system is the simple way to get perfectly cooked compost without having to dig, turn and mix by hand. All you have to do is open the easy-sliding door, add your scraps, and turn the handle every other day or so. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Plastic (100% Polypropylene) . Overall dimensions: 49.5 x 44.5 x 57 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 50 L