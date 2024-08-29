Outdoor Garbage Bin Light Brown 78x41x86 cm Polypropylene

The outdoor garbage bin has a large capacity and double-lid enclosure, making it ideal for use in parks, gardens, and other public spaces. Durable material: Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic that is also one of the most used materials in outdoor furniture. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Also, its resistance to UV rays and weathering makes it easy to clean and maintain. Imitation wood texture design: The trash can features an imitation wood texture design that adds a touch of natural charm to your outdoor living space. Double lid enclosure: The double-lid design hides the unsightly trash bag and keeps the unit securely shut even when overturned. Additionally, it helps to keep out pesky critters and prevents odours from escaping. Ample storage space: Featuring 2 storage areas, the trash bin has a large capacity of up to 230 L, so you can easily store all your outdoor waste. Removable fluid tray: The trash box features 2 easy-to-remove fluid trays that make cleaning the unit as easy as pie. Important information - Colour: Light brown . Material: Polypropylene (PP) . Dimensions: 78 x 41 x 86 cm (L x W x H) . Storage capacity: 230 L (61.8 Oz.) . Suitable trash bag size (each): 30-39 Gal . Containers: 2 (for waste bag placement, not included) . Assembly required: Yes