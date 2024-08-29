Garden Composters 3 pcs Brown 60x60x83 cm 900 L Plastic Rattan

Our garden composters in a rattan look will surely be a perfect option to collect organic waste, including leaves, weeds, and lawn clippings. The compost bins are made of plastic which makes them UV and weather resistant. The units have a lightweight body as well as a neat appearance. They have split lids for optimal irrigation and ventilation. Thanks to ventilation holes in side parts, the waste boxes can exquisitely achieve optimal composting. These square composters will come in very handy when recycling, and meanwhile they will blend naturally into any garden. Delivery includes 3 garden composters. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Plastic with rattan look . Size: 60 x 60 x 83 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity (each): 300 L . Split lid for optimal irrigation and ventilation . Side parts with ventilation holes for optimal composting . UV and weather resistant . Delivery includes 3 garden composters