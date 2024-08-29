Marketplace.
Composter White 80x80x78 cm Solid Wood Pine

Composter White 80x80x78 cm Solid Wood Pine
This handy wooden composter is surely an ideal option for collecting your waste. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Large capacity: This compostable bin has a large capacity, making it ideal for recycling organic matter and waste. Practical function: When gardening, the recycling bin can be used to collect organic waste, such as leaves, weeds, and lawn clippings. You can also generate valuable and natural fertiliser with this compost bin. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 78 cm (W x D x H)

