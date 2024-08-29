Garden Composter Black 280 L Polypropylene

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This handy composter helps to hasten the decomposition of organic matter, recycling organic, waste and is ideal for taking care of your garden. Durable material: The compostable bin is made of durable polypropylene with a wooden look. It is UV-resistant and weather-resistant, making it suitable for outdoor use. Large volume: Featuring a compact design, the garden composter takes up little space, but boasts a large volume. High-heated interior: Black colour appearance makes the inside temperature of the recycling bin higher. High heat development promotes a quicker bacterial decomposition and produces better humus. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Polypropylene . Dimensions: 59.5 x 60 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 280 L

