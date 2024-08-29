Hailo Cupboard Bin Multi-Box Duo Size L 2x14 L Cream 3659-001

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This Hailo cupboard bin Multi-Box Duo L with two removable inner bins is a practical, built-in waste separation solution. This double waste bin can be installed in cupboards from only 30 cm wide, making it ideal for fitted kitchens. The two 14-litre inner bins are mounted on a rail so you can easily pull them out. The bin liners are clamped onto the edges of the bins to prevent from slipping. The housing is made of corrosion-resistant coated sheet steel for durability. Some minor assembly is required. Important information - Colour: Cream frame, white lid and grey bins . Material: Sheet steel housing and plastic bins and lid . Dimensions: 51x 26 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 2 x 14 L . Weight: 3.9 kg . Practical, integrated waste separation solution

This Hailo cupboard bin Multi-Box Duo L with two removable inner bins is a practical, built-in waste separation solution. This double waste bin can be installed in cupboards from only 30 cm wide, making it ideal for fitted kitchens. The two 14-litre inner bins are mounted on a rail so you can easily pull them out. The bin liners are clamped onto the edges of the bins to prevent from slipping. The housing is made of corrosion-resistant coated sheet steel for durability. Some minor assembly is required. Important information - Colour: Cream frame, white lid and grey bins . Material: Sheet steel housing and plastic bins and lid . Dimensions: 51x 26 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 2 x 14 L . Weight: 3.9 kg . Practical, integrated waste separation solution

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.