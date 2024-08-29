Gabion Wall for Garbage Bin Galvanised Steel 110x100x110 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This gabion basket is a great choice to contain your garbage bins in your garden or patio. The sturdy gabion is designed to be filled with rocks or gravel. Made of rustproof and weather-resistant galvanised steel, the stone basket is very stable and durable. The mesh grid is welded with transverse and longitudinal wires at every intersection for extra stability. This gabion wall is capable of holding 1 garbage bins. Please note that stones are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Galvanised steel . Outer dimensions: 110 x 100 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Inner dimensions: 70 x 80 x 110 cm (W x D x H) . Wall thickness: 20 cm . Mesh size: 10 x 5 cm (L x W) . Wire diameter: 3,5 mm . High load capacity . Assembly required: Yes

