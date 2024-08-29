Recycling Pedal Bin Garbage Trash Bin Stainless Steel 36 L

This chic, practical recycling pedal bin with soft-close lids is a must-have for your kitchen, living room, office, etc. The rubbish bin is equipped with 2 removable inner buckets for sorting the waste. You can effortlessly open or close the lids by pressing the pedals. The slots behind the pedals are colour-coded, which helps you to sort the trash more conveniently. The recycling bin has a stainless steel housing with a matte finish, which gives it a chic look. The inner buckets, lids and base are made of durable polypropylene (PP). The soft-close lids open/close quietly. When closed, the lids will prevent odours from spreading. Each inner bucket has a large handle and can be easily removed. Important information - Colour: Silver and black . Material: Stainless steel housing + polypropylene (PP) inner buckets, lids and base . Dimensions: 41 x 34.5 x 56.5 cm (W x D x H) . With a matte finish . Capacity: 36 L (18 L x 2) . Soft-close lids . With 2 removable inner buckets . Colour coded for easy sorting . Easy to open/close the lids thanks to the pedals