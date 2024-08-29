Composter Grey 82.5x82.5x99.5 cm Solid Wood Pine

This wooden composter is surely an excellent option to collect your garden waste, such as leaves, weeds, etc. Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. This compost container is made of solid pine wood, making it sturdy and stable. Large capacity: This compostable bin has a large capacity, making it ideal for recycling organic matter and waste. Practical lid and flap: The lid on top makes it easy for you to fill from above. The flap ensures a simple removal of the hummus. Slatted design: This recycling bin features a slatted design, which ensures good air circulation for composting, turning organic waste into useful nutrient-rich compost. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pine wood . Dimensions: 82.5 x 82.5 x 99.5 cm (W x D x H)