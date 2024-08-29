Exacompta Messenger Laptop Bag Exactive 15.6 inches

This 15. 6" Exactive Messenger laptop bag from Exacompta is perfectly suitable for protecting your laptop when you are on the go. It keeps the laptop safe from minor bumps and scratches. For laptops and tablets of up to 15. 6": This messenger bag is compatible with laptops and tablets of up to 15. 6 inches (39 cm). Lightweight, yet solid: The laptop briefcase has an exterior made of durable waterproof 600D polyester, which makes it really lightweight, yet sturdy. Large zipped front pocket: The large zipped front pocket has numerous open or zipped compartments for tablet, phone, pens, etc. Quilted fabric interior: The quilted fabric interior was designed with the protection of your laptop in mind. Handy loop on the back: A loop on the back of this briefcase allows you to slip the luggage along a telescopic handle for transport on a wheeled suitcase. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 600D polyester . Dimensions: 43 x 10 x 37 cm (L x W x H) . Laptop slot dimensions: 41 x 30 x 4 cm (L x W x T) . Lightweight, yet solid laptop bag for laptops of up to 15.6" (39 cm) . Adjustable and detachable shoulder strap . Large zipped front pocket with numerous open or zipped compartments . Quilted fabric interior for better protection of your laptop . 600D durable waterproof polyester exterior . Loop on the back allows you to slip the bag along a telescopic handle for transport on a wheeled suitcase