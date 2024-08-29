Marketplace.
Exacompta Laptop Case/Backpack Dual Exactive

£75.99

£75.99/each

Exacompta Laptop Case/Backpack Dual Exactive
Travel and work in style with this Exactive Dual laptop case/backpack from Exacompta! It is perfectly suitable for professionals who travel a lot. It can be worn either on the shoulder or on the back, according to your comfort. Inventive dual bag: This laptop backpack is both a bag and backpack, either worn on the shoulder or on the back thanks to its detachable handles. Lightweight at less than 1 kg: The Exactive backpack is really lightweight with its wight of less than 1 kg, but it can carry a computer of up to 15. 6 inches, documents and many accessories. Handy pockets: It has many vertical and horizontal pockets, including spaces for smartphones, pens, cards, etc. Spacious interior: There are also two interior compartments including one reinforced one to protect your laptop or tablet. Convenient loop on the back: A loop on the back allows the two-way backpack to slide along a telescopic handle. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 600D polyester . Dimensions: 32 x 11 x 49 cm (L x W x H) . Laptop slot dimensions: 38 x 27 x 3 cm (L x W x T) . Dual bag mixed between a bag and backpack . Wear it on the shoulder or on the back . Detachable handles . Enough space for documents and accessories . Many vertical and horizontal pockets . Dedicated spaces for smartphones, pens, cards, etc . 2 interior compartments to protect computer or tablet (1 reinforced) . Loop on the back allows this backpack to slide along a telescopic handle . Suitable for laptops of up to 15.6" (39 cm) . Lightweight (less than 1 kg)

