Army-Style Backpack 50 L Black

This comfortable and durable army-style backpack with its large capacity of 50 litres is especially suitable for outdoor trips, long journeys, camping, hiking, etc. Durable material: Made of high-quality coated fabric, this backpack is tear-resistant, weather resistant and hardwearing. Comfortable straps: The army-style backpack features two padded, adjustable shoulder straps, compression straps, and an adjustable and removable chest belt and waist belt. Ample storage space: The backpack has a large capacity of 50 litres so you can pack everything you need on your outdoor adventures. The large main compartment and the secondary compartment can be used to store your big items and two zipped front pockets provide extra space for safely and conveniently storing the items you need close at hand, such as knives, glasses, lamps, etc. Breathable mesh backing: The backpack has a breathable mesh backing for added comfort. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Coated oxford fabric . Dimensions: 30 x (15 + 10 + 8) x 50 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 50 L . Tear resistant and weather resistant . With 1 main compartment with interior zipped pocket and mesh pocket . With 1 secondary zipped compartment with mesh pocket . With 2 zipped front pockets . With a top carrying handle . With compression straps . Padded and adjustable shoulder straps . Adjustable and removable chest and waist belts . Breathable mesh backing . Fabric: Polyester: 100%