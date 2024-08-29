Pergola Bamboo 170x170x220 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This bamboo pergola is a great, decorative addition to your garden or any other outdoor space. It forms a stable base for roses and other climbing plants, which also allows arranging a lovely seating area in the summer. This pergola is carefully crafted from natural bamboo and is very sturdy and durable. Our garden pergola is easy to assemble. Delivery also includes accessories. Please note that bamboo is a natural product and can show unnoticeable imperfections Important information - Material: Bamboo . Dimensions: 170 x 170 x 220 cm (L x W x H) . Durable and stable . Weather-resistant . Assembly required: Yes

