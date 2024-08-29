Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steel

This versatile pergola will make a great, decorative addition to your garden or any other outdoor space, and provides shade from the sun and protection from the rain. This innovative pergola is equipped with an adjustable, retractable sliding canopy, which can be lowered or raised on either side with the built-in handles. Thus, it is up to you to decide how much sunlight or shade you desire. Made of high-quality, powder-coated steel, this pergola is very sturdy and durable. The roof is made of polyester fabric with a PA coating, and is water- and weather- resistant. It can also be removed for washing or storage when not in use. Our pergola is easy to assemble. Delivery also includes ground pins. Important information - Roof colour: Cream white . Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 2.25 m (L x W x H) . Frame material: Powder-coated steel . Roof material: 180 g/m¬≤ polyester with PA coating (water-resistant) . Adjustable, retractable sliding canopy . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Pergola . Ground pins