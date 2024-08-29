Marketplace.
image 1 of Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steel
image 1 of Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steelimage 2 of Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steelimage 3 of Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steelimage 4 of Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steelimage 5 of Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steel

Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£327.99

£327.99/each

Pergola with Adjustable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steel
This versatile pergola will make a great, decorative addition to your garden or any other outdoor space, and provides shade from the sun and protection from the rain. This innovative pergola is equipped with an adjustable, retractable sliding canopy, which can be lowered or raised on either side with the built-in handles. Thus, it is up to you to decide how much sunlight or shade you desire. Made of high-quality, powder-coated steel, this pergola is very sturdy and durable. The roof is made of polyester fabric with a PA coating, and is water- and weather- resistant. It can also be removed for washing or storage when not in use. Our pergola is easy to assemble. Delivery also includes ground pins. Important information - Roof colour: Cream white . Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 2.25 m (L x W x H) . Frame material: Powder-coated steel . Roof material: 180 g/m¬≤ polyester with PA coating (water-resistant) . Adjustable, retractable sliding canopy . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Pergola . Ground pins

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here