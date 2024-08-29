Garden Arch Black 116x45x240 cm Steel

Brighten up your garden by creating a beautiful flower arch with this classic garden arch! Stable material: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating on steel creates a protective layer against wear and tear. Multiple uses: You can plant your favourite climbing plants on the garden pergola according to different seasons. You can even DIY decorate the rose arch with tulle, balloons and lights. Sturdy frame: The sturdy powder-coated steel structure of the garden arbour is strong enough to support many vibrant climbing plants. Wide applications: The beautiful garden arch trellis is a perfect addition as an entrance, passage or for decorating your garden path. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 116 x 45 x 240 cm (W x D x H)