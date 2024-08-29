HI Rose Arch Green 140x38x240 cm Steel

Creating a green or blooming entrance or roofing for a cosy seat in your garden is easily done with this garden arch from HI. It is a perfect choice to create an aesthetically-appealing structure which will suit all garden designs and budgets. The arch is made of green coated steel, making it weather and rust-resistant, and the sturdy structure is strong enough to support the most vigorous climbing plants. Additionally, the garden arch provides plants a long-lasting and stable hold while they are growing in the desired shape. The arch is delivered with assembly instructions and materials, so you can sit back and savour the result of growing flowers and foliage increasing year by year. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Steel with green coating . Dimensions: 140 x 38 x 240 cm (W x D x H) . Thickness: 0.4 mm . Suitable for all climbing plants