Marketplace.
image 1 of Trellis with Shelves Grey 55x30x140 cm Solid Fir Wood
image 1 of Trellis with Shelves Grey 55x30x140 cm Solid Fir Woodimage 2 of Trellis with Shelves Grey 55x30x140 cm Solid Fir Woodimage 3 of Trellis with Shelves Grey 55x30x140 cm Solid Fir Woodimage 4 of Trellis with Shelves Grey 55x30x140 cm Solid Fir Woodimage 5 of Trellis with Shelves Grey 55x30x140 cm Solid Fir Wood

Trellis with Shelves Grey 55x30x140 cm Solid Fir Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£62.99

£62.99/each

Trellis with Shelves Grey 55x30x140 cm Solid Fir Wood
This wooden trellis makes a practical and decorative addition to your garden, balcony, patio, etc. This garden trellis is made of solid fir wood, making it sturdy and suitable for outdoor use. It offers stable climbing support for roses and other climbing plants. The plant stand features 3 shelves so that you can place potted plants and garden ornaments on them. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 55 x 30 x 140 cm (W x D x H) . Shelf size: 51 x 28 cm (W x D) . Max. load capacity per shelf: 15 kg . Assembly required: Yes

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here