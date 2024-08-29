Pergola with Retractable Roof Cream White 3x3 m Steel

This versatile pergola will make a great, decorative addition to your garden or any other outdoor space. Thanks to its retractable roof system, this pergola is perfect for providing shade from the sun and protection from the rain. Made of powder-coated steel, this pergola is very sturdy and durable. The roof is made of polyester fabric with a PA coating, and is water resistant and weatherproof. It can also be removed for wash or storage when not in use. Assembly is easy. Delivery also includes ground pins. Important information - Roof colour: Cream white . Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 2.25 m (L x W x H) . Frame material: Powder-coated steel . Roof material: 180 g/m¬≤ polyester with PA coating (water-resistant) . Retractable roof system: Shade from the sun and protection from the rain . Delivery also includes ground pins . Assembly required: Yes