Garden Pergola Antique Brown 6x3x2.5 m Iron

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This garden pergola is a perfect choice for roses and climbing plants in your garden, patio or terrace. Constructed from wrought iron frame, the pergola is strong and durable enough to support climbing plants. The pretty ornaments give the garden arbour a romantic feel and add a great elegance to your porch or backyard. This lean-to pergola provides an ideal shade shelter for you in the summer when covering with plants. Additionally, it is also a lovely arbour for climbing vines like ivy, clematis, wisteria, grape vines, flowers, etc. Important information - Colour: Antique brown . Material: Wrought iron . Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 2.2/2.5 m (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

This garden pergola is a perfect choice for roses and climbing plants in your garden, patio or terrace. Constructed from wrought iron frame, the pergola is strong and durable enough to support climbing plants. The pretty ornaments give the garden arbour a romantic feel and add a great elegance to your porch or backyard. This lean-to pergola provides an ideal shade shelter for you in the summer when covering with plants. Additionally, it is also a lovely arbour for climbing vines like ivy, clematis, wisteria, grape vines, flowers, etc. Important information - Colour: Antique brown . Material: Wrought iron . Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 2.2/2.5 m (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.