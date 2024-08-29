Home Gym without Weights

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

As a gym master, this heavy duty weight bench is a must-have at any personal training studio, home gym or commercial gym. Wide application: This all-round power station is an ideal training solution for beginners and advanced users alike, for individual muscle workouts or combination exercises for entire muscle groups. Practical design: It is suitable for workouts with weight plates (not included) and has an adjustable leg lockdown with 3 possible positions. Special safety brackets provide extra security during exercising. Important information - Dimensions total: 110 x 121 x 190 cm (L x W x H) . Tube diameter for weights: 25 mm . Including 2 safety brackets . Including weight plates: No . Max load curl: 50 kg . Max load leg curl: 30 kg . Max load Latissimus curl: 60 kg . Max load bench press: 90 kg . Max load butterfly: 30 kg . Fabric: Polyurethane: 100%

