Marketplace.
image 1 of Barbell with Plates Set 60 kg

Barbell with Plates Set 60 kg

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Barbell with Plates Set 60 kg
This straight dumbbell bar is great for home or personal training centers. This complete set of barbells are durable and safe. The length of the straight bar is 165 cm. Therefore you can also use it in combination with our other dumbbell sets. A suitable combination is easily made with the 8 different weights, 4 x 10 kg, 2 x 5 kg and 2 x 2 kg. The star shaped screw collars ensure the weights stay in place. The bar grip handles have a special structure for optimal grip during exercise. The weights have a plastic casing which reduces the noise made during exercising. Important information - Total weight: 60 kg . Number of plates: 8 . Plastic covering: yes . Bar length: 165 cm . Bar weight: 6 kg . 3 section bar: 1pc hollow bar 50 cm + 2pcs solid bar 62.5 cm . Bar diameter: 25 mm . Grip handles: yes . Screw collars: yes . 4 x 10 kg barbell plates: √ò 31.5 x 5.5 cm . 2 x 5 kg barbell plates: √ò 25 x 4 cm . 2 x 2 kg barbell plates: √ò 20.5 x 3.5 cm . Bar maximum load capacity: 100 kg
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Weight Training

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here