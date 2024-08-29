Kettlebell 20 kg

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This plastic kettlebell is all ideal for your workout! Ground protection: This kettlebell is made of oncrete with plastic coated, thanks to this material no damage will be caused to the ground during the workout. Sturdy and durable: This kettlebell is constructed with professional-grade construction to ensure long-lasting use. Compact design: This kettlebell has a compact interior and comes with a handle for easy carrying and storage. Important information - Material: Concrete with plastic coated . Package Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 36 cm

This plastic kettlebell is all ideal for your workout! Ground protection: This kettlebell is made of oncrete with plastic coated, thanks to this material no damage will be caused to the ground during the workout. Sturdy and durable: This kettlebell is constructed with professional-grade construction to ensure long-lasting use. Compact design: This kettlebell has a compact interior and comes with a handle for easy carrying and storage. Important information - Material: Concrete with plastic coated . Package Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 36 cm

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.