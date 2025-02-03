Barbell and Dumbbell with Plates Set 120 kg

This versatile barbell and dumbbell with plates set is a perfect choice for those who looking for varied workout options. Durable material: Made of chrome plated steel, the barbell is surely sturdy and stable. Additionally, The barbell plate is made of cement and covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic, allowing you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Different weight set: A suitable combination is easily made with the 6 different weights, 2 x 7,5 kg, 6 x 2,5 kg, 6 x 1,25 kg, 4 x 5 kg, 2 x 15 kg, 2 x 10 kg. The different weight sets always can meet your different training needs. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell set is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Practical star lock: The star-shaped locks ensure the weights stay in place firmly. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Barbell material: Chrome plated steel, PE casing with cement filling . Barbell size (straight): 2.5 x 165 cm (Diameter x L) . Barbell size (curl): 2.5 x 120 cm (Diameter x L) . Dumbbell bar size: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . Diameter of 15 kg plates: 39 cm . Diameter of 10 kg plates: 31 cm . Diameter of 5 kg plates: 26 cm . Diameter of 7.5 kg plates: 30 cm . Diameter of 2.5 kg plates: 21.5 cm . Diameter of 1.25 kg plates: 18 cm . Total weight: 120 kg . Hole diameter: 2.7 cm . Barbell weight (straight): 6.4 kg . Barbell weight (curl): 5.2 kg . Dumbbell bar weight: 0.5 kg . Plate weight: 2 x 7.5 kg, 6 x 2.5 kg, 6 x 1.25 kg, 4 x 5 kg, 2 x 15 kg, 2 x 10 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (120 cm): 120 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (165 cm): 100 kg . Delivery contains: . 1 x Barbell (straight) . 1 x Barbell (curl) . 2 x Dumbbell bar . 6 x Plates (2.5 kg) . 6 x Plates (1.25 kg) . 4 x Plate (5 kg) . 2 x Plates (7.5 kg) . 2 x Plate (10 kg) . 2 x Plate (15 kg) . 4 x Metal star lock (for barbell) . 4 x Plastic star lock (for dumbbell)

