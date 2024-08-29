Marketplace.
Barbell +2 Dumbbell Set 30.5kg

This barbell/dumbbell set allows you to workout in the convenience of your home. The set weights 30. 5kg in total, and contains 12 weight discs of 1. 25kg, 2. 5kg, and 5 kg. Safe to use: The barbell/dumbbell set features solid chrome-plated bars with quick-action spring collars (barbell bar), non-slip grips, and fluted star-screw caps (dumbbell bar) for secure attachment of the weight discs. You can work out without worrying about safety issues. Free combination: The weight discs are made with a robust PE casing. They can be combined in various ways for different training purposes. Barbell and discs set: This ergonomically designed set includes 1 barbell, 2 dumbbells, and 12 weight discs, a total weight of 30. 5kg including the bars. Wide applications: This set of barbell/dumbbell with weight discs will allow you to perform a large range of exercises more easily and safely at home or in the gym. Important information - Grip size: approx. 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . Weight Disc: Polyethylene casting . Barbell bar: √ò2.5 cm, length 140 cm, 2 kg . Dumbbell bar: √ò2.5 cm, 45 cm length, 0.5 kg . 1.25 kg weight disc: √ò 17.5 cm, 3 cm thick . 2.5 kg weight disc: √ò 22 cm, 4 cm thick . 5 kg weight disc: √ò 27 cm, 4.5 cm thick . Total weight including bars: 30.5 kg . Total weight of discs: 27.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity: 120 kg

