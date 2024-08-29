Curl Barbell with Plates 60 kg

This versatile barbell with plates set is a perfect choice for those who looking for varied workout options. Durable material: Made of steel, the barbell is surely sturdy and stable. Additionally, The barbell plate is made of cement and covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic, allowing you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Different weight set: A suitable combination is easily made with the 3 different weights, 2 x 5 kg, 2 x 7,5 kg, 2 x 15 kg. The different weight sets always can meet your different training needs. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell set is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Practical star lock: The star-shaped locks ensure the weights stay in place firmly. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cement with plastic covering, steel bars . Diameter of 15 kg plates: 39 cm . Diameter of 7.5 kg plates: 30 cm . Diameter of 5 kg plates: 25 cm . Hole diameter: 26.5 mm . Barbell bar (super curl) dimensions: 25 mm x 120 cm (Diameter x L) . Total weight: 60 kg . Curl bar weight: 5.4 kg . Plate weight: 2 x 5 kg, 2 x 7.5 kg, 2 x 15 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (120 cm): 120 kgDelivery contains:2 x Plate (7.5 kg) . 2 x Plate (5 kg) . 2 x Plate (15kg) . 1 x Barbell bar (super curl) . 2 x Star lock . With accessories