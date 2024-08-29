Barbell with Plates 60 kg Cast Iron

This versatile barbell with plates set is a perfect choice for those who looking for varied workout options. Durable material: Made of chrome plated steel, the barbell is surely sturdy and stable. Different weight set: A suitable combination is easily made with the 6 different weights, 2 x 7,5 kg, 2 x 2 kg, 2 x 1 kg, 4 x 0,5 kg, 2 x 5 kg, 2 x 10 kg. The different weight sets always can meet your different training needs. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell set is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Practical star lock: The star-shaped locks ensure the weights stay in place firmly. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Chrome plated steel, cast iron with baked enamel powder-coated finish, cast iron with rubber coating . Barbell size: 3 x 120 cm (Diameter x L) . Diameter of 7.5 kg plates: 25 cm . Diameter of 2 kg plates: 16 cm . Diameter of 1 kg plates: 12 cm . Diameter of 0.5 kg plates: 10 cm . Diameter of 10 kg plates: 27.5 cm . Diameter of 5 kg plates: 21 cm . Thickness of 10 kg plates: 3.4 cm . Thickness of 5 kg plates: 2.9 cm . Total weight: 60 kg . Barbell weight: 7 kg . Hole diameter: 30 mm . Bar maximum load capacity (120 cm): 100 kg . Delivery contains: . 1 x Barbell . 2 x Plate (7.5 kg) . 2 x Plate (2 kg) . 2 x Plate (1 kg) . 4 x Plate (0.5 kg) . 2 x Plate (10 kg) . 2 x Plate (5 kg) . 2 x Metal star lock (for barbell)