Pure2Improve Power Bag 5 kg

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The power bag from Pure2Improve with striking colours weighs 5 kg, and it is the perfect fitness accessory for a total body workout! Equipped with 4 ergonomic handles for a flexible grip, this 5 kg fitness bag is not only suitable to use at home for strengthening different muscle groups, but also very suitable during aerobics, gymnastics or fitness sessions at the gym. Additionally, it provides a firm and comfortable grip and gears for muscles building, calorie burns and utmost agility. Important information - Colour: Black and yellow . Material: PVC, PE . Dimension: 53 x 22 cm (L x Diameter) . With ergonomic handles . Weight: 5 kg

The power bag from Pure2Improve with striking colours weighs 5 kg, and it is the perfect fitness accessory for a total body workout! Equipped with 4 ergonomic handles for a flexible grip, this 5 kg fitness bag is not only suitable to use at home for strengthening different muscle groups, but also very suitable during aerobics, gymnastics or fitness sessions at the gym. Additionally, it provides a firm and comfortable grip and gears for muscles building, calorie burns and utmost agility. Important information - Colour: Black and yellow . Material: PVC, PE . Dimension: 53 x 22 cm (L x Diameter) . With ergonomic handles . Weight: 5 kg

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.