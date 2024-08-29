Weight Plates 6 pcs 30 kg Cast Iron

This set consists of 2 pcs 7,5 kg weight plates, 2 pcs 5 kg weight plates and 2 pcs 2,5 kg weight plates. It is ideal for strengthening and shaping your muscles when used with a barbell bar, dumbbell bar, or curl bar with a diameter of 3 cm. Durable material: This barbell plate features a scratch-resistant baked enamel powder coat finish, which is suitable for long-time use. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Variable weight selection: These barbell weight plates consist of 3 different weights: 2 x 2,5 kg, 2 x 5 kg and 2 x 7,5 kg. The different weight sets always can meet your different training needs. Multifunctional plate: The multifunctional dumbbell weight plate is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cast iron with baked enamel powder-coated finish . Diameter of 7.5 kg plates: 25 cm . Diameter of 5 kg plates: 21 cm . Diameter of 2.5 kg plates: 16 cm . Hole diameter: 3 cm . Total weight: 30 kg . Suitable barbell diameter: 3 cm (barbell is not included) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Plate (2.5 kg) . 2 x Plate (5 kg) . 2 x Plate (7.5 kg)