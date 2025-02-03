Barbell and Dumbbell with Plates 60 kg

This versatile barbell with plates set is a perfect choice for those who looking for varied workout options. Durable material: Made of chrome plated steel, the barbell is surely sturdy and stable. Additionally, the barbell plate is made of cement and covered with robust, floor-friendly plastic, allowing you not to experience any annoying clanging sounds of the weights. Different weight set: A suitable combination is easily made with the 4 different weights, 2 x 10 kg, 4 x 5 kg, 6 x 1. 25 kg, 4 x 2. 5 kg The different weight sets always can meet your different training needs. Clearly stamped weight: The weight is clearly stamped on each weight disc for quick and easy identification. Multifunctional dumbbell: The multifunctional barbell set is suitable for training your chest, biceps, arms, triceps, and back muscles. Practical star lock: The star-shaped locks ensure the weights stay in place firmly. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cement with plastic covering, cement plates, steel bars . Grip size: approx. 14.5 cm (barbell), 10 cm (dumbbell) . Barbell size: 2.5 x 140 cm (Diameter x L) . Dumbbell bar: 2.5 x 45 cm (Diameter x L) . Diameter of 10 kg plates: 31 cm . Diameter of 5 kg plates: 27 cm . Diameter of 2.5 kg plates: 22 cm . Diameter of 1.25 kg plates: 17.5 cm . Hole diameter: 2.7 cm . Total weight: 60 kg . Barbell weight: 2 kg . Dumbbell weight: 0.5 kg . Plate weight: 2 x 10 kg, 4 x 5 kg, 6 x 1.25 kg, 4 x 2.5 kg . Bar maximum load capacity (140 cm): 120 kg . Delivery includes: . 1 x Barbell . 2 x dumbbell bars . 6 x Plates (1.25 kg) . 4 x Plates (2.5 kg) . 2 x Plates (10 kg) . 4 x Plates (5 kg) . 4 x plastic collars . 2 x clips.

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)